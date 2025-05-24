Heroic Sacrifice: The Brave Journey of Lt Shashank Tiwari
Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, a 22-year-old officer from Ayodhya, died during a rescue operation in Sikkim. He joined the Indian Army last year after clearing the NDA exam. His funeral, with full military honors, will be held on Saturday. The state government has announced financial aid and a memorial in his honor.
In a tragic incident, 22-year-old Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari lost his life during a rescue operation in Sikkim. Assigned to his first post, Tiwari attempted to save a fellow soldier who had slipped into a river.
The courageous officer's mortal remains were transported to Ayodhya, with full military honors scheduled for his final rites on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister announced a memorial and financial aid for his family, underscoring Tiwari's dedication and sacrifice.
