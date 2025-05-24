Heroic Sacrifice: The Brave Journey of Lt Shashank Tiwari

In a tragic incident, 22-year-old Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari lost his life during a rescue operation in Sikkim. Assigned to his first post, Tiwari attempted to save a fellow soldier who had slipped into a river.

The courageous officer's mortal remains were transported to Ayodhya, with full military honors scheduled for his final rites on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister announced a memorial and financial aid for his family, underscoring Tiwari's dedication and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)