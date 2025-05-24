Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: The Brave Journey of Lt Shashank Tiwari

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, a 22-year-old officer from Ayodhya, died during a rescue operation in Sikkim. He joined the Indian Army last year after clearing the NDA exam. His funeral, with full military honors, will be held on Saturday. The state government has announced financial aid and a memorial in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:50 IST
Heroic Sacrifice: The Brave Journey of Lt Shashank Tiwari
Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, 22-year-old Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari lost his life during a rescue operation in Sikkim. Assigned to his first post, Tiwari attempted to save a fellow soldier who had slipped into a river.

The courageous officer's mortal remains were transported to Ayodhya, with full military honors scheduled for his final rites on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister announced a memorial and financial aid for his family, underscoring Tiwari's dedication and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025