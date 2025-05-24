Left Menu

United in Resolve: India's Bold Message to Global Counter-terror Efforts

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, joining a multi-party delegation in Japan, emphasizes India's steadfast stance against terrorism. Highlighting Pakistan's role in nurturing terrorism, Banerjee calls for global cooperation. The delegation aims to counter misinformation and promote India's zero-tolerance policy across Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:59 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the urgent need for international unity against terrorism, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of an all-party delegation in Japan, underscored India's unwavering stance against fear-mongering. Banerjee issued a stark warning, equating terrorism to a 'rabid dog,' and Pakistan to its 'wild handler.'

The visit aims to affirm India's resolute position against terrorism, with Banerjee, an Opposition party member, advocating for lessons to be taught in comprehensible language to Pakistan. Demonstrating responsibility, India ensures its actions are precise and non-provocative. The delegation seeks to present evidence of Pakistan's terror sponsorship to its overseas partners.

Asserting solidarity across party lines, the delegation consists of significant political figures led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha. Touring strategic countries like Japan and Indonesia, the group's objectives include clarifying India's stance and strengthening ties in its fight against cross-border terrorism while countering global disinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

