BSF's Unyielding Vigil: Operation Sindoor Secures Jaisalmer Border

In the relentless pursuit of national security, the Border Security Force (BSF) is holding steadfast along Jaisalmer's international boundary as Operation Sindoor unfolds. Ensuring unwavering vigilance, the BSF aims to dismantle any potential cross-border threats.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yogendra Singh Rathore from Jaisalmer BSF underscores the force's role as a frontline shield, emphasizing its historical successes in national defense. He recalls notable episodes such as the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the Kargil conflict, where the BSF was pivotal. 'We were prepared to respond decisively following the April 22 incident, aligning fully with government directives,' Rathore asserts.

Officer Jaipal Singh details BSF's strategic readiness in neutralizing drone incursions amid Operation Sindoor. In collaboration with the Indian Air Force, they effectively targeted Pakistani bases to impair enemy capabilities. Singh marks this as a proud testament to BSF's continuing valor and efficiency in safeguarding India.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor represents India's assertive stance post-Pahalgam terror attack. The campaign led to impactful strikes against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK), ceasing only after mutual appeals for disengagement.

