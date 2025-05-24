Delhi Police Nab Gogi Gang Member After Dramatic Encounter

In a significant development, the Delhi Police arrested a prominent member of the notorious Gogi Gang late Friday night. The arrest followed a dramatic encounter on Urban Extension Road (UER)-II near Barwala Chowk in Rohini.

The suspect, identified as Vikash, also known by the alias Saka, was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and murder case. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted him, at which point Vikash allegedly opened fire. The police retaliated, injuring him in the right leg. Officers confirmed the recovery of a pistol and a mobile phone from his possession.

The police have registered a case against Vikash under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including obstruction, assault, and attempted murder, as well as under the Arms Act. A forensic team arrived at the scene for further examination, and investigations are currently ongoing, according to a police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)