Delhi Police Nab Gogi Gang Member After Dramatic Encounter

Delhi Police arrested a key Gogi Gang member involved in a murder case after an encounter near Barwala Chowk in Rohini. The accused, Vikash alias Saka, was intercepted based on a tip-off. During the encounter, Vikash was injured, and a case under multiple charges is filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Police arrested a prominent member of the notorious Gogi Gang late Friday night. The arrest followed a dramatic encounter on Urban Extension Road (UER)-II near Barwala Chowk in Rohini.

The suspect, identified as Vikash, also known by the alias Saka, was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and murder case. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted him, at which point Vikash allegedly opened fire. The police retaliated, injuring him in the right leg. Officers confirmed the recovery of a pistol and a mobile phone from his possession.

The police have registered a case against Vikash under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including obstruction, assault, and attempted murder, as well as under the Arms Act. A forensic team arrived at the scene for further examination, and investigations are currently ongoing, according to a police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

