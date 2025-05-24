Empowering Women: Shakeela Begum's Trailblazing Journey in Kashmir
Shakeela Begum becomes the first ST woman to open a Bangus Trout Live Fish Vending Centre in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Her success underlines the transformational power of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, encouraging more women to explore entrepreneurship and uplifting the local economy.
- Country:
- India
Shakeela Begum, a pioneer in the realm of female entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, has become the first woman from the Schedule Tribe (ST) community to launch her Bangus Trout Live Fish Vending Centre in Chowkibal, Kupwara. This milestone marks a crucial step toward economic empowerment for women in the region.
Expressing her appreciation for government initiatives, Begum credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for unlocking new opportunities. "This achievement inspired others to believe they too could pursue similar ventures and gain significant benefits," she remarked.
With unwavering support from the Department of Fisheries, Kupwara, Begum's initiative is thriving. Her venture not only provides fresh Bangus trout to the community but also sets an inspirational example for women in entrepreneurship. Despite surrendering personal assets, she considers the investment worthwhile for family dignity and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
