Tripura's Krishi Sankalp Yatra: Empowering Farmers for a Self-Reliant Future
Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha will launch the Krishi Sankalp Yatra, a two-week outreach drive targeting 172,000 farmers in Sepahijala district, as part of the nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. The initiative aims to enhance agricultural self-reliance through daily meetings, soil testing, and increased crop production.
In a bid to boost agricultural self-reliance, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the Krishi Sankalp Yatra in Sepahijala district on May 29, as part of the nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. This outreach initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, aims to make contact with 172,000 farmers over a fortnight.
State Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath revealed plans for 72 daily meetings during the two-week program to educate farmers on increasing agricultural production. Additionally, the program will kick off simultaneously in 24 locations across the state, emphasizing the importance of self-sufficiency in agriculture during the upcoming Kharif season.
The initiative features 'chariots' that will tour 864 locations, including soil testing vans that provide farmers with soil health cards. Ministers, MLAs, and representatives from across the political spectrum will join the yatra, reflecting a collective effort to uplift farmers' socio-economic conditions and amplify agricultural output in Tripura.
