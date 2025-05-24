Left Menu

BJP Demands Action Over Chittapur Attack: Calls for Priyank Kharge's Resignation

Karnataka BJP leaders accuse the Congress government of a 'dictatorial' attitude following an alleged assault on BJP Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanswamy. State BJP President Vijayendra demands Minister Priyank Kharge's resignation, while BJP protests escalate with 'Kalaburagi Chalo' demonstrations urging swift government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:32 IST
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political clash, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, labeling their actions as 'dictatorial' and 'rowdy' following an alleged attack on BJP's Chalavadi Narayanswamy in Chittar. Vijayendra demanded the resignation of Congress Minister Priyank Kharge over the incident.

BJP staged a protest titled 'Kalaburagi Chalo', intensifying their demand for Kharge's removal from the cabinet after alleged violence against BJP leaders. The incident took place in Chittapur, leading to heightened tensions between the political parties in the region.

BJP alleged that Congress supporters targeted Narayanswamy during a peaceful protest. Comparisons were drawn between Congress leaders' previously respectful treatment by BJP and the current political hostility. BJP leaders also accuse Congress of failing to address multiple complaints against Kharge's misuse of power.

