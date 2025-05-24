Left Menu

Uttarakhand Seeks Sustainable Growth at NITI Aayog Meeting

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed urban drainage, irrigation, and sustainable development at NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council Meeting. Highlighting urbanization challenges, he urged national support for better drainage and irrigation systems. The state aims to harness its demographic potential and promote high-value agriculture and eco-tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:50 IST
NITI Aayog meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spotlighted pressing issues faced by the state due to rapid urbanization, particularly drainage and irrigation challenges. He advocated for a national plan to develop sustainable urban drainage systems and sought the inclusion of lift irrigation in the 'PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' guidelines.

Emphasizing the unique geographical hurdles of Uttarakhand, Dhami noted that only about 10% of the mountainous region is irrigated. Efforts are underway to conserve rainwater by linking glacier-fed and rain-fed rivers, constructing check dams, and establishing small reservoirs. The Chief Minister also announced plans to host significant cultural events, the 'Maa Nanda Raj Jat Yatra' in 2026 and the Kumbh Mela in 2027, aiming for grand and divine celebrations.

Focusing on the state's economic future, Dhami highlighted initiatives for high-value agriculture, including the Apple, Kiwi, and Dragon Fruit Missions, as well as the promotion of aromatic farming. Under India's progressive leadership, Uttarakhand is aligning with national goals of self-reliance and sustainable development while maintaining financial discipline. Recent achievements include hosting the eco-friendly 38th National Games and advancing the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

