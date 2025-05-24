Uttarakhand Seeks Sustainable Growth at NITI Aayog Meeting

At the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spotlighted pressing issues faced by the state due to rapid urbanization, particularly drainage and irrigation challenges. He advocated for a national plan to develop sustainable urban drainage systems and sought the inclusion of lift irrigation in the 'PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' guidelines.

Emphasizing the unique geographical hurdles of Uttarakhand, Dhami noted that only about 10% of the mountainous region is irrigated. Efforts are underway to conserve rainwater by linking glacier-fed and rain-fed rivers, constructing check dams, and establishing small reservoirs. The Chief Minister also announced plans to host significant cultural events, the 'Maa Nanda Raj Jat Yatra' in 2026 and the Kumbh Mela in 2027, aiming for grand and divine celebrations.

Focusing on the state's economic future, Dhami highlighted initiatives for high-value agriculture, including the Apple, Kiwi, and Dragon Fruit Missions, as well as the promotion of aromatic farming. Under India's progressive leadership, Uttarakhand is aligning with national goals of self-reliance and sustainable development while maintaining financial discipline. Recent achievements include hosting the eco-friendly 38th National Games and advancing the tourism sector.

