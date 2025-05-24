Left Menu

BJP Leaders Assess Damage and Support Resilience in Kashmir's Tangdhar

A BJP delegation led by Sunil Sharma visited Tangdhar in Kashmir to assess damage from cross-border shelling. The team aims to compile a report for the Indian government advocating for a special package to rebuild destroyed homes. Despite hardships, residents commend India's military response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:48 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, visited Tangdhar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. The visit aimed to assess the extent of damage inflicted by cross-border shelling and to engage directly with affected residents. A key demand from the community was for adequate compensation to rebuild demolished homes, with current State Disaster Response Fund allocations deemed inadequate.

Sharma stressed the necessity of compiling a comprehensive damage report to present to the Government of India, seeking a special package for full restoration of destroyed housing and businesses in border areas. He highlighted that these visits also serve to bolster community morale and show solidarity with those affected.

Residents expressed satisfaction with the retaliatory efforts of Indian forces, noting the robust military response against terrorist activities emanating from Pakistan. Sharma emphasized the strategic launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive strike against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied territories.

Operation Sindoor followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where a significant military offensive resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists linked to major terror groups. In retaliation, Pakistan engaged in cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, which were met with coordinated Indian military actions targeting critical infrastructures such as radars and communication centers across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

The engagements have tragically resulted in civilian casualties, with 16 reported deaths and 59 injuries due to Pakistani shelling. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the impact on civilians in a press briefing. The BJP delegation's tour of various affected regions precedes a consolidated effort to secure broader support and resources for rebuilding efforts in this strife-torn area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

