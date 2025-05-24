BSF Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt at India-Pakistan Border, Seven Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case

In a decisive operation driven by precise intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) uncovered a packet of suspected heroin, weighing around 567 grams, close to the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on Saturday. According to a BSF Punjab Frontier press release, troops moved into action near Mahawa village, successfully retrieving the narcotic substance.

The heroin package, enveloped in yellow adhesive tape with an improvised metal wire loop and illuminating strip, underscores a thwarted smuggling bid by narcotic networks into Punjab. The BSF intelligence wing's actionable insights were pivotal in averting the attempted cross-border narcotics trade.

Separately, the BSF also disrupted several smuggling efforts in Punjab's Ferozepur district, seizing two drones and detaining an armed suspect. Based on BSF intelligence, the individual from Gendu Kilcha village, possessing a country-made pistol and a motorcycle, was promptly handed over to Mamdot Police Station for further interrogation.

Concurrently in Mohali, police detained seven foreign nationals linked to a large-scale cyber fraud totalling Rs 15 crore. According to SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, the accused, from Ghana and Nigeria, ran an elaborate scheme duping victims via social media by feigning friendship and coercing payments under the pretense of customs duties on gifts.

The operation exposed extensive financial transactions and seized multiple communication devices, evidencing the foreign managed network's broader operations. Victims spanned across India and internationally, highlighting the scam's far-reaching impact.

