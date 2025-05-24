Himachal Pradesh CM Champions Development at NITI Aayog Meet

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions centered on the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', addressing development challenges faced by states and identifying strategies for a developed India.

CM Sukhu highlighted the unique requirements of hill states like Himachal Pradesh, calling for increased fund allocations and relaxed eligibility norms in various schemes. He urged the timely release of pending dues to aid the state's self-reliance. Stressing tourism, he outlined a vision to establish Himachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination, incorporating religious, eco, water, nature, and health tourism initiatives.

The Chief Minister emphasized the expansion of Kangra Airport to boost the regional economy and addressed power project royalties, advocating for state rights over hydro projects and demanding Central PSU compliance with royalty norms. He also advocated for a 'Green Bonus' due to the state's environmental contributions and disclosed plans for a green hydrogen plant in Solan collaborating with Oil India Limited. The discussions also covered steps to enhance entrepreneurship, skill development, and sustainable jobs.