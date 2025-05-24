Himachal Pradesh CM Champions Development at NITI Aayog Meet
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the NITI Aayog meeting led by PM Modi, focusing on development for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. He emphasized the special needs of hill states, tourism promotion, hydro power rights, green energy targets, and entrepreneurship support.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions centered on the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', addressing development challenges faced by states and identifying strategies for a developed India.
CM Sukhu highlighted the unique requirements of hill states like Himachal Pradesh, calling for increased fund allocations and relaxed eligibility norms in various schemes. He urged the timely release of pending dues to aid the state's self-reliance. Stressing tourism, he outlined a vision to establish Himachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination, incorporating religious, eco, water, nature, and health tourism initiatives.
The Chief Minister emphasized the expansion of Kangra Airport to boost the regional economy and addressed power project royalties, advocating for state rights over hydro projects and demanding Central PSU compliance with royalty norms. He also advocated for a 'Green Bonus' due to the state's environmental contributions and disclosed plans for a green hydrogen plant in Solan collaborating with Oil India Limited. The discussions also covered steps to enhance entrepreneurship, skill development, and sustainable jobs.
ALSO READ
World Bank-Backed Hotel Projects Drive Jobs and Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa’s Tourism
Goa's Tourism Triumph: A 10.5% Surge in Visitors
Goa's Revamped Tourism Strategy Sparks 10.5% Growth in Early 2025
Prime Minister Modi Praises CBSE Board Exam Achievers
Tripura's Path to Peace: Transforming Through Religious Tourism