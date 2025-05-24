Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Champions Development at NITI Aayog Meet

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the NITI Aayog meeting led by PM Modi, focusing on development for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. He emphasized the special needs of hill states, tourism promotion, hydro power rights, green energy targets, and entrepreneurship support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:32 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Champions Development at NITI Aayog Meet
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions centered on the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', addressing development challenges faced by states and identifying strategies for a developed India.

CM Sukhu highlighted the unique requirements of hill states like Himachal Pradesh, calling for increased fund allocations and relaxed eligibility norms in various schemes. He urged the timely release of pending dues to aid the state's self-reliance. Stressing tourism, he outlined a vision to establish Himachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination, incorporating religious, eco, water, nature, and health tourism initiatives.

The Chief Minister emphasized the expansion of Kangra Airport to boost the regional economy and addressed power project royalties, advocating for state rights over hydro projects and demanding Central PSU compliance with royalty norms. He also advocated for a 'Green Bonus' due to the state's environmental contributions and disclosed plans for a green hydrogen plant in Solan collaborating with Oil India Limited. The discussions also covered steps to enhance entrepreneurship, skill development, and sustainable jobs.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025