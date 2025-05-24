PM Modi Advocates for United Approach at NITI Aayog Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized cooperative growth for all Indian states during the NITI Aayog session. He urged a unified effort towards a developed India by 2047. Over 140 crore Indians' aspirations drive this agenda, transcending political lines. The event highlighted India's rapid economic progress and investment opportunities.
In a significant move towards collaborative development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday, gathering Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors from across 24 States and 7 Union Territories. The meeting, under the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047,' aimed to unify states in pushing for a developed India by the year 2047.
The assembly commenced with a solemn moment of silence to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. PM Modi emphasized the collective aspirations of India's 140 crore citizens towards a developed nation, asserting that this is a national vision rather than a partisan agenda. He encouraged a cooperative approach where every state, city, and village contributes to achieving this vision ahead of 2047.
Highlighting India's rise as one of the world's five largest economies, Modi pointed to the escape of 25 crore people from poverty as a testament to ongoing progress. He underlined the need to accelerate this growth and leverage manufacturing capacities, highlighting opportunities from recent trade agreements with countries like the UAE and the UK. The Prime Minister urged states to facilitate an attractive investment climate, as global investors show heightened interest in India.
