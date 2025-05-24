Left Menu

India's COVID-19 Cases Under Control: Health Ministry on Alert

Despite a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in some Indian states, most are mild and manageable at home. The Union Health Ministry is actively monitoring the situation with no cause for public panic. Basic health precautions remain advised to curb any spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:53 IST
India's COVID-19 Cases Under Control: Health Ministry on Alert
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava (Photo/@MoHFW_INDIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent review of COVID-19 cases, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reported a rise across multiple Indian states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The majority of these cases remain mild and are being managed at home, according to official sources.

As of May 19, India reports 257 active COVID-19 cases, primarily mild, with no hospitalizations necessary. The Union Health Ministry continues rigorous monitoring through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and ICMR. This comes as new cases arise in Karnataka and the National Capital Region.

A noticeable instance involved a 55-year-old woman testing positive in Noida, marking the region's first case, and a pregnant woman in Karnataka's Belagavi testing positive as well. However, health officials emphasize that the situation is under control, with advisory measures in place and no signs of a significant outbreak.

Health experts, including Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, confirm that the current cases are sporadic and manageable. With the Union Health Ministry remaining vigilant, basic virus precautions like hand hygiene and mask usage are still recommended.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025