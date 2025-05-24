Himachal's Call for Hydropower Autonomy: CM Sukhu Meets PM Modi

In a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pushed for the protection of state interests in ongoing hydropower projects. Sukhu insisted on setting time limits for project handovers and stressed the importance of addressing issues related to free royalty from projects managed by both PSUs and CPSUs that have surpassed 40 years.

The Chief Minister further sought substantial financial aid from the central government and urged for the quick disbursement of funds owed to the state. He detailed the state government's roadmap to achieve self-reliance by 2032, highlighting significant progress made through strategic initiatives in tourism, green energy, and power sectors. Concerns over the return of excess land and enhanced royalties for long-term projects, along with the safeguarding of apple growers from increased imports, were also raised.

Later, CM Sukhu participated in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by PM Modi. With the theme "Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047," the meeting underscored collective efforts required for national development. Modi emphasized the non-partisan goal of achieving a developed India, urging states to cooperate for a prosperous future ahead of 2047.

