Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc on Maharashtra's Onion Farmers

Unseasonal pre-monsoon rains in Maharashtra have added to the woes of the state's onion farmers, who are already facing plummeting prices of the staple crop. Since early May, extensive damage has been reported on thousands of acres of onion fields.
Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association founder-president, Bharat Dighole, expressed concern about the severe losses farmers are staring at. The regions experiencing significant crop damage include Konkan, Nashik, Pune, and several others, with ongoing assessments yet to finalize the true extent of losses.
Dighole highlighted that despite the adverse weather, onion exports have remained a significant revenue source for India, with Maharashtra being a key player. He stressed the importance of aligning production with domestic needs and allowing controlled exports to stabilize prices and benefit farmers.
