Maharashtra Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains and Falling Onion Prices

Onion farmers in Maharashtra are facing significant challenges as unseasonal rains have added to their woes of plummeting prices. The rains have damaged crops across major onion-producing areas, with farmers staring at potential losses.

The Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association has reported extensive damage due to the rains, which began in early May in districts such as Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, and others. Despite efforts to harvest crops before the adverse weather, many farmers lack adequate storage facilities, leaving them vulnerable to the elements.

While the state has maintained robust onion export figures, ongoing price fluctuations and regulatory restrictions continue to impact farmers negatively. There is a strong call for the government to establish a more consistent policy framework regarding onion production and exports to stabilize prices and ensure farmers' livelihoods.