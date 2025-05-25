Left Menu

Maharashtra Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains and Falling Onion Prices

Pre-monsoon rains have severely impacted onion farmers in Maharashtra, exacerbating their woes amid plummeting market prices. Crops across several districts have been damaged, leading to heavy losses. Despite robust export figures, fluctuating prices and export restrictions have posed challenges for farmers, highlighting the need for better planning and policy support.

Onion farmers in Maharashtra are facing significant challenges as unseasonal rains have added to their woes of plummeting prices. The rains have damaged crops across major onion-producing areas, with farmers staring at potential losses.

The Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association has reported extensive damage due to the rains, which began in early May in districts such as Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, and others. Despite efforts to harvest crops before the adverse weather, many farmers lack adequate storage facilities, leaving them vulnerable to the elements.

While the state has maintained robust onion export figures, ongoing price fluctuations and regulatory restrictions continue to impact farmers negatively. There is a strong call for the government to establish a more consistent policy framework regarding onion production and exports to stabilize prices and ensure farmers' livelihoods.

