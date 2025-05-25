Left Menu

RBI's Bumper Dividend Boosts India's Fiscal Landscape

The Reserve Bank of India's substantial dividend of Rs 2.7 lakh crore is poised to improve the fiscal position of the Indian government. This development is expected to ease the fiscal deficit by 20 basis points and potentially allow for additional government spending, underscoring India's economic growth prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:08 IST
RBI's Bumper Dividend Boosts India's Fiscal Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a staggering Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which marks a significant increase from the previous year's Rs 2.11 lakh crore. This financial boost is expected to strengthen the fiscal position of the Indian government, making room for additional economic growth.

This development follows an adjustment in the central bank's contingency risk buffers, now set between 4.5% and 7.5% of its balance sheet. The RBI's substantial dividend surpasses initial budget forecasts, offering the government leeway in reducing the fiscal deficit by 20 basis points or expanding expenditure by Rs 70,000 crores, according to SBI Research's Ecowrap.

The RBI achieved this surplus by capitalizing on robust dollar sales, foreign exchange gains, and increased interest income. As the RBI maintained active liquidity operations, it witnessed a peak in foreign exchange reserves and engaged in extensive dollar trading to stabilize currency values. The liquidity is expected to remain in surplus, bolstered by open market operations and a balance of payments surplus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025