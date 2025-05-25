Left Menu

Soybean Cultivation Declines Amid Economic Uncertainty in Maharashtra

Soybean cultivation in Maharashtra is set to decrease by two lakh hectares due to low profits last year. Factors include government inaction on MSP procurement, import issues, and volatile weather. Despite past financial promises, farmers are pivoting to alternative crops, while seed and fertilizer supplies remain adequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The soybean cultivation landscape in Maharashtra is facing a significant shift this year, with officials forecasting a reduction in planted area by two lakh hectares. This anticipated drop has stemmed from inadequate returns last season, deterring farmers from continuing with the crop.

Soybean, traditionally viewed as a reliable cash crop, has suffered due to external pressures. Farmers attribute the decline to factors like increased soybean cake imports and governmental reluctance to purchase at preset minimum support prices (MSP). Additionally, unpredictable weather patterns and delayed procurement have exacerbated matters.

Despite assurances of ample seed and fertilizer supplies from state authorities, cultivators are opting for crop diversification. Government agricultural targets include 204.21 lakh tonnes of food grains and oilseeds, underscoring the need for stable market conditions to restore farmer confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

