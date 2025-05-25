Soybean Cultivation Declines Amid Economic Uncertainty in Maharashtra

The soybean cultivation landscape in Maharashtra is facing a significant shift this year, with officials forecasting a reduction in planted area by two lakh hectares. This anticipated drop has stemmed from inadequate returns last season, deterring farmers from continuing with the crop.

Soybean, traditionally viewed as a reliable cash crop, has suffered due to external pressures. Farmers attribute the decline to factors like increased soybean cake imports and governmental reluctance to purchase at preset minimum support prices (MSP). Additionally, unpredictable weather patterns and delayed procurement have exacerbated matters.

Despite assurances of ample seed and fertilizer supplies from state authorities, cultivators are opting for crop diversification. Government agricultural targets include 204.21 lakh tonnes of food grains and oilseeds, underscoring the need for stable market conditions to restore farmer confidence.

