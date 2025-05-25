Reliance General Insurance Surges with 12.5% Profit Growth Post-Acquisition

Reliance General Insurance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, recently reported a 12.5% surge in net profit, amounting to Rs 315 crore, for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This increase follows the company's acquisition by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL).

The insurer's Gross Direct Premium rose by 7.4% to Rs 12,548 crore, outperforming the industry's growth rate of 5.2%. Moreover, its net worth witnessed a 10.2% improvement, reaching Rs 3,429 crore, as stated by Reliance General Insurance.

IIHL, which secured Reliance Capital during its insolvency process, infused Rs 100 crore in May 2025 to strengthen the insurer. The completion of the CIRP in March has marked a new chapter, poised for accelerated growth under IIHL's financial stewardship and expertise in the sector.