Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Sacred Somvati Amavasya Dip

On Somvati Amavasya, thousands of devotees gathered in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga. The occasion, significant in Hinduism, involves rituals honoring ancestors. Pilgrims from across India participate, seeking blessings and grace through bathing, charity, and worship. The event emphasizes communal spirituality and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST
Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga in Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Early Monday morning saw thousands of devotees descending upon Haridwar to take a holy dip in the river Ganga, marking the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya. This day holds great significance in Hinduism as devotees engage in bathing, charity, worship, and rituals to honor their ancestors.

Belief has it that such practices, especially bathing in sacred rivers, bestowed upon devotees merit and divine blessings. Pilgrims from various regions traveled to the ghats, driven by the conviction that these rituals lead to prosperity and spiritual grace.

Voices from the gathering emphasized the event's deep spiritual resonance. Ashwini Kumar from Delhi noted the religious atmosphere enhanced by repeated baths, while Umesh Kaushik from Haryana highlighted the auspiciousness of this celestial alignment. Devotees like Rama Padmani from Surat also emphasized the collective spiritual benefit, praying for nationwide welfare as she performed the sacred rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

