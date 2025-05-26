Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Sacred Somvati Amavasya Dip

Early Monday morning saw thousands of devotees descending upon Haridwar to take a holy dip in the river Ganga, marking the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya. This day holds great significance in Hinduism as devotees engage in bathing, charity, worship, and rituals to honor their ancestors.

Belief has it that such practices, especially bathing in sacred rivers, bestowed upon devotees merit and divine blessings. Pilgrims from various regions traveled to the ghats, driven by the conviction that these rituals lead to prosperity and spiritual grace.

Voices from the gathering emphasized the event's deep spiritual resonance. Ashwini Kumar from Delhi noted the religious atmosphere enhanced by repeated baths, while Umesh Kaushik from Haryana highlighted the auspiciousness of this celestial alignment. Devotees like Rama Padmani from Surat also emphasized the collective spiritual benefit, praying for nationwide welfare as she performed the sacred rites.

