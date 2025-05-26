Left Menu

Delhi BJP Government Promises No Slum Demolitions: CM Gupta Assures Improved Facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the BJP government's commitment to slum development, assuring that no slum demolitions will occur. With a budget of ₹700 crores, the government is enhancing essential facilities. Officers are appointed for waterlogging issues, ensuring accountability while Gupta highlights her government's achievements in the first 100 days.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reaffirmed the BJP government's dedication to upgrading the city's slum areas, assuring residents that these communities will not be demolished. During a visit to a local slum, Gupta emphasized the introduction of essential facilities such as drains, toilets, and parks for the benefit of slum dwellers.

Addressing the concerns about potential demolitions fueled by misinformation, CM Gupta clarified that no slum in Delhi is on the demolition list. She announced a comprehensive budget of ₹700 crores aimed at enhancing infrastructure and amenities in these areas, reinforcing the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of slum residents.

The Chief Minister also highlighted measures taken to address waterlogging in Delhi, revealing that dedicated officers have been appointed to each critical point. Gupta cited a recent incident at Minto Bridge to underscore her administration's accountability strategy, noting that an officer was suspended for failing to manage water accumulation effectively.

