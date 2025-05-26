Left Menu

Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Cancer Patient Facility in Nagpur, Celebrates Healthcare Milestones

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation stone for Swasti Niwas, a residence for cancer patients at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute. Shah applauded India's healthcare advancements under PM Modi, noting substantial investment increase. He highlighted India's cancer burden and praised the institute's location for enhancing treatment access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:37 IST
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Cancer Patient Facility in Nagpur, Celebrates Healthcare Milestones
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for Swasti Niwas, a residential facility for cancer patients and their families at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute. During the event, Shah emphasized the significant strides made by the Modi government in healthcare development.

Shah noted that from India's independence until 2014, only seven AIIMS were constructed, but under the current administration, 23 have garnered approval. Highlighting the financial commitment, he stated the health budget rose from Rs 37,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,35,000 crore for 2025-26, showcasing a substantial increase in healthcare investment under Modi's leadership.

Paying homage to Abaji Thatte, after whom the institute is named, Shah recounted Thatte's humility and dedication. Additionally, Shah acknowledged India's high incidence of oral and cervical cancer, underscoring a 15-year period of progress in cancer treatment accessibility. He lauded the institute's strategic location, serving poorer regions of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, facilitating better access to long-term cancer treatment for local families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025