Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Cancer Patient Facility in Nagpur, Celebrates Healthcare Milestones

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for Swasti Niwas, a residential facility for cancer patients and their families at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute. During the event, Shah emphasized the significant strides made by the Modi government in healthcare development.

Shah noted that from India's independence until 2014, only seven AIIMS were constructed, but under the current administration, 23 have garnered approval. Highlighting the financial commitment, he stated the health budget rose from Rs 37,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,35,000 crore for 2025-26, showcasing a substantial increase in healthcare investment under Modi's leadership.

Paying homage to Abaji Thatte, after whom the institute is named, Shah recounted Thatte's humility and dedication. Additionally, Shah acknowledged India's high incidence of oral and cervical cancer, underscoring a 15-year period of progress in cancer treatment accessibility. He lauded the institute's strategic location, serving poorer regions of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, facilitating better access to long-term cancer treatment for local families.

(With inputs from agencies.)