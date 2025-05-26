India's Economic Rise: Contrasting Growth Under UPA and NDA Government

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led NDA government's economic achievements, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has asserted that India's growth in per capita income was more robust during the Congress-led UPA's decade in power. While the current government takes pride in nearly doubling the per capita income from USD 1,438 in 2013-14 to USD 2,880 by 2024, Chidambaram countered this narrative by emphasizing a broader view based on International Monetary Fund data.

According to Chidambaram, the UPA era saw the per capita income soar from USD 543 in 2003 to USD 1,438 in 2013, marking a 2.64-fold increase in ten years. In comparison, the NDA government's decade-long performance shows an increase of only 1.89 times, illustrating a less impressive growth trajectory. Notably, he acknowledged the contributions of both administrations but staunchly defended the UPA's superior economic record.

Meanwhile, India's economic standing received a significant boost as the country surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, according to IMF data. NITI Aayog's CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, announced India achieving the USD 4 trillion economy milestone, further reinforcing the nation's strategic positioning among global giants like the United States, China, and Germany, and optimistic projections suggest continued ascension in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)