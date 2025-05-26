Left Menu

India's Economic Rise: Contrasting Growth Under UPA and NDA Government

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claims India's per capita income growth was higher during UPA's tenure compared to NDA. While India's economy is now the fourth largest globally, exceeding Japan, Chidambaram highlights a nuanced picture in GDP growth trends through data from the International Monetary Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:15 IST
India's Economic Rise: Contrasting Growth Under UPA and NDA Government
P Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led NDA government's economic achievements, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has asserted that India's growth in per capita income was more robust during the Congress-led UPA's decade in power. While the current government takes pride in nearly doubling the per capita income from USD 1,438 in 2013-14 to USD 2,880 by 2024, Chidambaram countered this narrative by emphasizing a broader view based on International Monetary Fund data.

According to Chidambaram, the UPA era saw the per capita income soar from USD 543 in 2003 to USD 1,438 in 2013, marking a 2.64-fold increase in ten years. In comparison, the NDA government's decade-long performance shows an increase of only 1.89 times, illustrating a less impressive growth trajectory. Notably, he acknowledged the contributions of both administrations but staunchly defended the UPA's superior economic record.

Meanwhile, India's economic standing received a significant boost as the country surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, according to IMF data. NITI Aayog's CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, announced India achieving the USD 4 trillion economy milestone, further reinforcing the nation's strategic positioning among global giants like the United States, China, and Germany, and optimistic projections suggest continued ascension in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025