A Saudi official has refuted recent media claims that the kingdom plans to lift a 73-year-old ban on alcohol, which has been prohibited for observant Muslims. These rumors sparked debate both domestically and internationally.

The reports, initially appearing on a niche wine blog, suggested Saudi Arabia might permit controlled alcohol sales ahead of the 2034 soccer World Cup, a claim made without citing any sources. This has caused a stir online in Saudi Arabia, a country led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known for spearheading economic and social reforms, has advocated for tourism and business enhancements, including women's rights advancements. Although some social restrictions have been relaxed, the nation remains staunchly conservative regarding alcohol consumption.

