Saudi Arabia and the Alcohol Ban Debate: A 73-Year Legacy Under Scrutiny

A false report suggested Saudi Arabia might lift its longstanding alcohol ban. While Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman drives reform for tourism and business, traditional values persist. Recent steps included easing social restrictions, but a full alcohol legalization faces significant opposition in this conservative Islamic nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Saudi official has refuted recent media claims that the kingdom plans to lift a 73-year-old ban on alcohol, which has been prohibited for observant Muslims. These rumors sparked debate both domestically and internationally.

The reports, initially appearing on a niche wine blog, suggested Saudi Arabia might permit controlled alcohol sales ahead of the 2034 soccer World Cup, a claim made without citing any sources. This has caused a stir online in Saudi Arabia, a country led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known for spearheading economic and social reforms, has advocated for tourism and business enhancements, including women's rights advancements. Although some social restrictions have been relaxed, the nation remains staunchly conservative regarding alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

