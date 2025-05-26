IMD Issues Multi-Hazard Weather Warning Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of multiple weather hazards for Monday, highlighting the risk of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across many parts of India.

Regions including Coastal Karnataka, Mahe in Kerala, and the Konkan in Goa, as well as parts of south interior Karnataka, central Maharashtra, and Puducherry and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu, are forecasted to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Certain areas may even experience extremely heavy rain.

The alert also covers isolated heavy rain in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Marathwada in Maharashtra, and north interior Karnataka. Several other regions, such as Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, are expected to experience heavy rain in select locations.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h, are predicted for parts of Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and several northern and central states including Haryana, Delhi, and Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. In Bihar and Gujarat, thunder squalls with strong winds are anticipated.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to be under an orange to red alert due to ongoing heavy rainfall and associated risks. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious and informed about potential weather dangers.