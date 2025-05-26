Left Menu

India's Dairy Dilemma: Safeguarding Small Farmers in US Trade Talks

India, the world's top milk producer, is negotiating trade terms with the US while safeguarding its small dairy farmers. Concerns arise over potential impacts from US imports. India's robust dairy sector supports 80 million farmers, emphasizing the need for protection in trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:38 IST
India's Dairy Dilemma: Safeguarding Small Farmers in US Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India, the global leader in milk production, faces a critical juncture as it engages in trade discussions with the United States. Central to these talks is the protection of millions of small dairy farmers, who risk being overshadowed by a potential influx of U.S. dairy imports.

The United States, with a dairy export market worth $8.22 billion, seeks to penetrate India's tightly-guarded dairy market. However, Indian industry leaders and government officials remain firm about not yielding cheap access, wary of the competitive mismatch due to differing herd sizes and production practices.

Concerns extend beyond economics to cultural preferences, as Indian consumers generally oppose animal by-products in cattle feed. As negotiations proceed, the potential implications for India's vast rural workforce and traditional dairy practices underscore the stakes involved.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025