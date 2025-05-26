Left Menu

Russia's Economic 'Hypothermia': A Call for Interest Rate Recalibration

Russia's Economy Minister, Maxim Reshetnikov, warns of 'hypothermia' risks due to high interest rates. With inflation stabilizing, he urges the central bank to reconsider its 21% key interest rate, which has constrained investment. Upcoming rate decisions will be critical as economic growth forecasts remain conservative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:03 IST
Russia's Economic 'Hypothermia': A Call for Interest Rate Recalibration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia faces the challenge of potential 'economic hypothermia,' according to Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov. With forthcoming central bank meetings, there's a call to account for the recent slowdown in inflation, as borrowing costs have stifled investment.

The central bank has maintained a 21% interest rate since October, impacting investment and economic expansion. Despite military expenditure boosting the economy temporarily, high inflation and disagreements on financial policy have created division. Such was evident when President Vladimir Putin's then-adviser criticized monetary policy for weakening the rouble, prompting a rate hike.

In the current economic climate, major exporters like Rusal and Gazpromneft are reducing commodity shipments, reflecting reduced demand. With economic growth predictions cautious, the central bank's next rate-setting meeting on June 6 will be pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025