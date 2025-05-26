PM Modi's Stern Warning to Pakistan: Choose Peace or Face Consequences

In a decisive message aimed at curbing cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people of Pakistan to reconsider their country's defiant stance. Addressing a gathering in a border district, Modi underscored the destructive impact of terrorism on Pakistan's future generations.

Modi accused the Pakistani government and military of turning terrorism into a business venture, resulting in grave repercussions for the nation's citizens and economy. He questioned whether the current path chosen by Pakistan was indeed in the best interest of its future.

His remarks followed Operation Sindoor, which saw India launch a successful military offensive against terrorist bases in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. As tensions eased after diplomatic talks, Modi called for Pakistan's populace to reflect on their government's policies, underscoring the economic disparity between India and a bailout-seeking Pakistan.