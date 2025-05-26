Left Menu

PM Modi's Stern Warning to Pakistan: Choose Peace or Face Consequences

In a powerful address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan against its ongoing support for terrorism, urging its people to reconsider their path for a secure future. Following India's robust military action, Modi emphasized the urgent need for Pakistani citizens to challenge their government's destructive agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:56 IST
PM Modi's Stern Warning to Pakistan: Choose Peace or Face Consequences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive message aimed at curbing cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people of Pakistan to reconsider their country's defiant stance. Addressing a gathering in a border district, Modi underscored the destructive impact of terrorism on Pakistan's future generations.

Modi accused the Pakistani government and military of turning terrorism into a business venture, resulting in grave repercussions for the nation's citizens and economy. He questioned whether the current path chosen by Pakistan was indeed in the best interest of its future.

His remarks followed Operation Sindoor, which saw India launch a successful military offensive against terrorist bases in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. As tensions eased after diplomatic talks, Modi called for Pakistan's populace to reflect on their government's policies, underscoring the economic disparity between India and a bailout-seeking Pakistan.

