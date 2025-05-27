Left Menu

Political Storm: KT Rama Rao Grilled Over Formula E Case

The Congress criticizes KT Rama Rao over his response to an Anti-Corruption Bureau notice in the Formula E case, asserting it's his duty to address the allegations. Rama Rao calls it political harassment, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of vendetta. The case fuels tensions in Telangana's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:33 IST
Political Storm: KT Rama Rao Grilled Over Formula E Case
Congress leader Rohin Reddy (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions run high in Telangana as Congress confronts Bharat Rashtra Samithi's working president KT Rama Rao regarding his response to an Anti-Corruption Bureau notice related to the Formula E case. Accusations fly, with Rama Rao condemning the notice as 'political harassment' and pointing fingers at Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, for spearheading alleged vendetta politics.

Congress leader Rohin Reddy insists that Rama Rao must face the allegations. He highlights this as the third notice in what he believes is not a vendetta but due process. Reddy urges Rama Rao to engage directly with authorities rather than taking to social media to defend himself.

Amidst the uproar, Rama Rao declared his commitment to cooperating with the investigation post his overseas engagements. He continues to rebuke Reddy, suggesting a suspicious timing of events linked to Reddy's associations with BJP leaders. Fellow BRS member Harish Rao echoed support, condemning the political strategy against Rama Rao and expressing confidence in truth prevailing.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025