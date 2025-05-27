Political Storm: KT Rama Rao Grilled Over Formula E Case

Tensions run high in Telangana as Congress confronts Bharat Rashtra Samithi's working president KT Rama Rao regarding his response to an Anti-Corruption Bureau notice related to the Formula E case. Accusations fly, with Rama Rao condemning the notice as 'political harassment' and pointing fingers at Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, for spearheading alleged vendetta politics.

Congress leader Rohin Reddy insists that Rama Rao must face the allegations. He highlights this as the third notice in what he believes is not a vendetta but due process. Reddy urges Rama Rao to engage directly with authorities rather than taking to social media to defend himself.

Amidst the uproar, Rama Rao declared his commitment to cooperating with the investigation post his overseas engagements. He continues to rebuke Reddy, suggesting a suspicious timing of events linked to Reddy's associations with BJP leaders. Fellow BRS member Harish Rao echoed support, condemning the political strategy against Rama Rao and expressing confidence in truth prevailing.