Poonawalla: Balasaheb Thackeray Would Have Backed Modi on 'Operation Sindoor'

BJP figurehead Shehzad Poonawalla has launched a blistering critique of the opposition, declaring that the revered Balasaheb Thackeray would have lauded the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their execution of 'Operation Sindoor'. Addressing ANI in Delhi, Poonawalla remarked that Thackeray's gratitude would have extended both to the military and the Prime Minister, heralding a nascent status quo wherein terror havens are dismantled within a nuclear-armed nation.

Poonawalla reserved his harshest words for Shiv Sena (UBT), likening their politics to 'Pakistani rangers'. His remarks followed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's critique of the BJP government's decision to dispatch all-party delegations overseas to advocate India's stance against cross-border terrorism and to highlight 'Operation Sindoor'.

Turning his attention to Congress, Poonawalla responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments, suggesting that the past decade has been a 'nightmare' for those endorsing terrorism and corruption. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a rally in Maharashtra, reiterated the global message sent by 'Operation Sindoor' and backed the formation of all-party diplomatic delegations to spotlight Pakistan's 'terrorism facade'.

(With inputs from agencies.)