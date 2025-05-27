PM Modi: Exposing Pakistan's Double Standards on Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique against Pakistan, accusing it of glorifying terrorists with state honors following Operation Sindoor. These actions, he argued, highlight Pakistan's duplicity in handling terrorism.

Modi pointed out that terrorists were not merely regarded as war proxies but were treated as martyrs. He underscored that their coffins were adorned with Pakistani flags and received military salutes, signifying a deliberate war strategy against India.

Drawing historical references, PM Modi emphasized the continual threat posed by Pakistan, tracing back to the partition of 1947. He lamented that ignoring Sardar Patel's advice had prolonged the cycle of terrorism over the past 75 years. Modi reiterated India's strength by emphasizing its military triumphs over Pakistan despite persistent provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)