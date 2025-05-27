Supreme Court to Examine Waqf Act's Constitutional Validity Amid Calls for Uniform Religious Law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the central and state governments following a petition challenging the constitutional legality of specific provisions within the Waqf Act, 1995, altered by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih agreed to hear the plea alongside existing petitions questioning the 1995 Waqf Act.

Petitioner Nikhil Upadhyay contested the 1995 Act. During proceedings, the bench questioned advocate Ashwini Upadhyay about the delayed challenge to the legislation. Upadhyay noted challenges to the 2013 Waqf Amendment as well, prompting the Chief Justice to underline the 12-year delay.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, on behalf of the Center, clarified the Supreme Court's stance, allowing the latest challenge to proceed. The petitioner criticized the Waqf Act 1995 for being discriminatory, underlining the lack of comparable laws for other religions' charitable property management and urging for a uniform legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)