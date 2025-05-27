Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Over Controversial Remarks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared on Tuesday that the state government would pursue action against BJP MLC N Ravikumar following his offensive comments directed at Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum. According to Shivakumar, multiple IAS officers approached him regarding the issue, expressing their outrage over Ravikumar's remarks.

Shivakumar emphasized the government's commitment to allowing legal processes to unfold and called on the BJP leadership for a response. The controversy erupted after Ravikumar's comments casting doubt on the independence of Tarannum, suggesting she might be influenced by Congress, and making derogatory references implying she "came from Pakistan."

The situation has intensified political friction within the state, inflaming tensions between the BJP and Congress. The remarks occurred during a protest aimed at removing Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, linked to an incident in his constituency. State Minister Sharan Prakash Patil accused BJP leaders of escalating communal tensions and politicizing administrative matters in Kalaburagi.