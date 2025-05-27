Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Over Controversial Remarks
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced action against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for derogatory comments about Kalaburagi's Deputy Commissioner, Fauzia Tarannum. The remarks sparked backlash amid ongoing political tensions. IAS officers expressed anger, demanding accountability as political lines deepen between BJP and Congress in the state.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared on Tuesday that the state government would pursue action against BJP MLC N Ravikumar following his offensive comments directed at Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum. According to Shivakumar, multiple IAS officers approached him regarding the issue, expressing their outrage over Ravikumar's remarks.
Shivakumar emphasized the government's commitment to allowing legal processes to unfold and called on the BJP leadership for a response. The controversy erupted after Ravikumar's comments casting doubt on the independence of Tarannum, suggesting she might be influenced by Congress, and making derogatory references implying she "came from Pakistan."
The situation has intensified political friction within the state, inflaming tensions between the BJP and Congress. The remarks occurred during a protest aimed at removing Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, linked to an incident in his constituency. State Minister Sharan Prakash Patil accused BJP leaders of escalating communal tensions and politicizing administrative matters in Kalaburagi.
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Lauds Indian Army's Valor; Calls for Parliamentary Tribute
Congress Demands Clarification on Potential Third-Party Mediation in Kashmir
Court Orders YouTubers to Delete Defamatory Videos Against BJP Leader
Kerala BJP Leader Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Call for Special Parliament Session
Congress MP Tiwari: India, Not US, Should Lead Peace Talks with Pakistan