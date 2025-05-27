China's Market Seesaws: Autos Down, Healthcare Up, Amid Economic Strains

China's stock market experienced mixed outcomes on Tuesday, with declines in automotive and gold mining stocks offsetting advances in the healthcare sector. The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell by 0.5%, and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2%, whereas the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained 0.4%.

Automotive stocks suffered following news about possible new regulations addressing the sale of unused cars. This coincides with intensifying price competition among electric vehicle manufacturers, highlighting lingering industry instability.

Conversely, the healthcare sector saw significant gains, with companies like Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical Shanghai and CSPC Pharma recording substantial stock increases. Meanwhile, industrial profits indicated a degree of economic resilience amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

