Journalist's Tragic Death Spurs NHRC's Swift Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has swiftly acted upon reports of journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan's fatal shooting near his home in Luhari village, Jhajjar district, Haryana. The incident, which has raised serious alarm, involved Chauhan being shot by unidentified attackers during an evening walk on May 18.

Following the attack, local villagers rushed him to a nearby hospital after which he was transferred to another facility in Gurugram, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries. The assailants managed to escape the scene immediately after the crime, according to witnesses.

In light of this grave incident, the NHRC has flagged potential human rights violations and has issued an official notice to the Director General of Police of Haryana. The commission demands a detailed report within two weeks, including the latest developments in the investigation.

