Left Menu

Journalist's Tragic Death Spurs NHRC's Swift Action

The NHRC of India has initiated a probe into the shooting death of journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan in Jhajjar, Haryana, demanding a detailed police report within two weeks amid concerns over potential human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:22 IST
Journalist's Tragic Death Spurs NHRC's Swift Action
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has swiftly acted upon reports of journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan's fatal shooting near his home in Luhari village, Jhajjar district, Haryana. The incident, which has raised serious alarm, involved Chauhan being shot by unidentified attackers during an evening walk on May 18.

Following the attack, local villagers rushed him to a nearby hospital after which he was transferred to another facility in Gurugram, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries. The assailants managed to escape the scene immediately after the crime, according to witnesses.

In light of this grave incident, the NHRC has flagged potential human rights violations and has issued an official notice to the Director General of Police of Haryana. The commission demands a detailed report within two weeks, including the latest developments in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025