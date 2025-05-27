Left Menu

Major Bust: Anti-Narcotics Task Force Shatters Interstate Drug Cartel

In coordinated operations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi Anti-Narcotics Task Force dismantled a pharmaceutical drug cartel. Five individuals were apprehended, and illegal drugs worth over Rs 5 lakh were seized, including Alprazolam, Nitrazepam, and Tramadol. The operation involved multiple raids and arrests, uncovering a major drug trafficking network.

In a sweeping crackdown executed across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi Anti-Narcotics Task Force successfully dismantled a significant interstate pharmaceutical drug cartel. In this operation, which showcased meticulous planning and execution, five alleged traffickers were apprehended, and a substantial haul of illegal drugs valued at over Rs 5 lakh was seized, comprising quantities of Alprazolam, Nitrazepam, and Tramadol.

The operation was initiated following the arrest of Vikas, a 20-year-old suspect from whom authorities recovered 28 boxes of Dicyclomine HCI and Tramadol HCI capsules, amounting to 336 grams and 6,720 capsules. Further investigations led to a raid on a medical store owned by Sudhir, 43, in Delhi, resulting in the discovery of 505 Alprazolam and 664 Tramadol capsules.

Police identified Sunil Kumar Bharadwaj as a pivotal figure in the drug trafficking network. While he was initially elusive, a coordinated effort resulted in his apprehension. Subsequent probe revealed the network's reach, resulting in additional arrests and recoveries, including 18,000 Tramadol tablets and significant quantities of Nitrazepam from various locations. The investigations also uncovered a network run with Surender Nath Pandey, who facilitated the distribution of these pharmaceuticals through Delhi-based accomplices.

