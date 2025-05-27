India's FDI Surge: A Global Magnet for Investment
India's foreign direct investment (FDI) witnessed impressive growth, hitting USD 81.04 billion in the last fiscal year. Despite some quarterly declines, sectors like services and non-conventional energy saw significant increases. Singapore led the inflow sources, and Maharashtra was the top destination for FDI in India.
- Country:
- India
Foreign direct investment in India experienced significant developments, as revealed by government data released on Tuesday. Despite a 24.5% year-on-year drop to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25, the entire financial year portrayed a different story with FDI growth of 13% to USD 50 billion.
The previous fiscal year 2023-24 had seen a total FDI of USD 44.42 billion, with the January-March quarter amounting to USD 12.38 billion. A noticeable contraction was also evident in the October-December quarter of 2024-25, as inflows decreased by 5.6%, resulting in USD 10.9 billion due to global economic uncertainties.
Sectorally, the services, trading, telecommunication, and non-conventional energy industries attracted more FDI, whereas computer software and hardware, construction, and pharmaceuticals saw a decline. Government reforms and liberalized policies continue to position India as an attractive investment destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- FDI
- Singapore
- investment
- Maharashtra
- economy
- business
- global
- growth
- government
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Initiates Overhaul in Cooperative Society Regulations
Family of Four Hospitalized After Poisonous Incident in Delhi Business Unit
Revitalizing Maharashtra: Gadkari Calls for Cooperative Sector Reforms
LTIMindtree Secures Historic $450 Million Agribusiness IT Contract
Businessman Denied Relief in Multi-Crore Bank Scam Case