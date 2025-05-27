Left Menu

European Markets Surge Amid Tariff Optimism and Defence Stocks Boost

European shares closed higher on Tuesday, driven by rallying defence stocks and optimism over U.S. tariff delays on the EU. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, while policy discussions with the U.S. aimed to mitigate impacts of unpredictable tariffs. Defence sector gains and technology shares supported the market's positive performance.

European shares experienced a surge on Tuesday, buoyed by a significant boost in defence stocks following U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of more sanctions on Russia. This optimism was further enhanced by the delay in U.S. tariffs on the European Union, propelling the STOXX 600 index to close 0.3% higher.

The rise built on Monday's 1% increase after Trump temporarily halted his threatened 50% tariffs on the EU. Sources report that EU policymakers are engaging top companies and CEOs to prepare U.S. investment strategies ahead of potential trade negotiations. Meanwhile, the current uncertainty prompts investors to seek security outside U.S. markets.

Europe's defence index soared 1.7% to a record high amid escalating Russian-Ukrainian tensions, as noted by Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK. The market also benefited from a 1.1% rise in technology shares and a 0.9% improvement in industrials. The DAX 40 marked a new record close, while Germany faces economic contraction according to DIHK forecasts.

