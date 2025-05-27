Sindoor Sanman Yatra: A Patriotic Spectacle in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit to Gujarat's capital after the acclaimed success of Operation Sindoor, receiving a warm reception from thousands of women during the Sindoor Sanman Yatra. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister C R Patil were in attendance.

The Yatra, transformed into a vibrant roadshow, highlighted women's empowerment and patriotism with cultural displays, national flags, and tributes to the Indian Army. Citizens gathered enthusiastically along the route from Swarnim Park to Mahatma Mandir, eager to see the Prime Minister and partake in the event.

Women in traditional red sarees, adorned with sindoor, lined the streets, waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as they showered PM Modi with flower petals, celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. The roadshow featured cultural programs and symbols of national pride, attracting diverse participants who filled the air with a strong sense of nationalism.

