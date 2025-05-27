Former President Kovind Immerses in Spiritual Bliss at Parmarth Niketan Ashram

Former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his family, participated in the Ganga Aarti at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh on Tuesday evening. The event saw the presence of Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj, the president of the ashram, who highlighted the spiritual and cultural richness of Uttarakhand.

In an interaction with the media, Kovind expressed his joy and called the experience spiritually uplifting. He remarked on the historical significance and benevolence of the Ganga river, noting that it has been a source of life and learning for centuries. Kovind also recounted a similar spiritual experience during the Aarti at Har Ki Pauri.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati underscored Kovind's enduring association with the ashram, emphasizing the former president's affection for regular visits. He further mentioned that Kovind's current visit coincides with preparations for Menstrual Hygiene Day awareness activities, aiming to educate the masses about menstrual hygiene. The ashram recently hosted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the Ganga Aarti and the inauguration of the International Yoga Festival 2025.

