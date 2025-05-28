Left Menu

Bold Police Actions in Lucknow Lead to Criminal Injuries

A police encounter in Lucknow resulted in injuries for Kamal Kishore, accused of raping a minor, during a retaliatory gunfire by police. Led by ACP Neha Tripathi, the operation also saw a swift response reflected in similar incidents in Amroha, highlighting active police measures against crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:45 IST
Rape accused injured in an encounter(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic late-night encounter in Lucknow, police injured Kamal Kishore, alias Bhaddar, who is accused of raping a minor, in a gunfire exchange. The incident unfolded around 2 AM on May 27 when Kishore fired at the police during his attempted escape, prompting a retaliatory response that left him injured in the leg.

The operation was led by ACP Neha Tripathi, whose team was conducting routine checks at Bandha Road Raghuvanshi Dhal. As the police attempted to stop Kamal Kishore on his motorcycle, he opened fire, leading to his eventual apprehension after sustaining injuries. The police recovered a motorcycle, a locally-manufactured pistol, and a live cartridge from Kishore.

This encounter underscores the proactive stance of the police in tackling criminal activities and ensuring public safety. A similar operation occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on May 27, where a late-night police check led to an exchange of gunfire with two suspects. One of them, Kasim, with over 20 prior cases including cow slaughter, was injured while his accomplice escaped, according to Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.

