Tourism Boost in Pobitora: Rhino Sanctuary's Economic and Environmental Impact

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, acclaimed for the highest density of one-horned rhinos in India, is experiencing a surge in tourist visits and revenue this season. The sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has amassed Rs 62 lakh, with nearly 35,000 tourists, including 650 foreigners, contributing to this growth.

According to Pranjal Baruah, Ranger of Pobitora, this tourist influx has exceeded last year's figures by 5,000 visitors. The season, which spans from mid-October 2024 to the end of May 2025, highlights the sanctuary's growing appeal. The development of infrastructure has been a significant factor, improving access and experience for visitors.

A parallel initiative by Aaranyak, a dedicated wildlife NGO, is addressing human-elephant conflict through a robust plantation drive supported by the SBI Foundation. Aiming to restore 100 hectares of degraded forest and improve wildlife connectivity, the drive is active in Udalguri district, involving multiple stakeholders and emphasizing ecological rejuvenation.