Remembering Veer Savarkar: A Tribute to a Freedom Movement Stalwart

Several Union Ministers, including JP Nadda, Prataprao Jadhav, and Murlidhar Mohol, gathered at the Central Hall of Constitution House in New Delhi to honor the legacy of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Joining them were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, paying floral tributes to the renowned revolutionary.

On this solemn occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla remarked on Savarkar's unwavering commitment to India's independence, enduring harsh imprisonment for the nationalist cause. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Savarkar, describing him as "a true son of Mother India" and recognizing his indomitable courage amid adversity.

Accompanied by tributes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the commemorations highlighted Savarkar's efforts against untouchability and towards national unity. Born on May 28, 1883, Savarkar was a significant figure in India's freedom struggle and is credited with popularizing the concept of 'Hindutva', leaving a lasting impact as a politician, lawyer, and writer.

