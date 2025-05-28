Historic Motion: Impeachment Efforts Against Justice Varma Hailed as Public Victory

The move by the Union Government to pursue impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma has been celebrated by Allahabad High Court Bar Association President Anil Tiwari. He labeled it a 'victory for the public,' asserting that it strengthens public confidence in the judicial system.

Tiwari emphasized that the public's trust forms the judiciary's foundation and that the government's response demonstrates attentiveness to public concerns. He urged political parties to support the impeachment motion, reinforcing public belief in due judicial process.

Previously, the Supreme Court declined a plea to file an FIR against Varma. The court advised Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara to approach the Prime Minister and President before seeking further legal intervention, highlighting the pending inquiry report with India's top leaders.

