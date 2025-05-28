Left Menu

Historic Motion: Impeachment Efforts Against Justice Varma Hailed as Public Victory

The Allahabad High Court Bar praises the Union Government's intent to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma, aligning it with public interest. They encourage political support for the motion, despite the Supreme Court's initial refusal to entertain related pleas due to ongoing inquiries. The report awaits action from the Prime Minister and President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:37 IST
Historic Motion: Impeachment Efforts Against Justice Varma Hailed as Public Victory
Allahabad High Court Bar Association President Anil Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The move by the Union Government to pursue impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma has been celebrated by Allahabad High Court Bar Association President Anil Tiwari. He labeled it a 'victory for the public,' asserting that it strengthens public confidence in the judicial system.

Tiwari emphasized that the public's trust forms the judiciary's foundation and that the government's response demonstrates attentiveness to public concerns. He urged political parties to support the impeachment motion, reinforcing public belief in due judicial process.

Previously, the Supreme Court declined a plea to file an FIR against Varma. The court advised Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara to approach the Prime Minister and President before seeking further legal intervention, highlighting the pending inquiry report with India's top leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025