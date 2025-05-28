Massive Ganja Haul: Bhadradri Police Strike Again

The Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, in collaboration with the Julurpad police and Central Crime Station, successfully seized 830.540 kg of ganja, valued at over Rs 4.15 crore. The joint operation unfolded at Padamata Narsapuram village, where officers intercepted a van during routine checks, uncovering the concealed contraband.

Police identified the source of the ganja as Tulisipaka village in Alluri Seetaramaraju district. The illegal haul was en route to New Delhi, transiting through areas like Bhadradchalam, Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nagpur. Smugglers had ingeniously engineered a hidden chamber within the vehicle to avert detection.

Among those apprehended were Jasram and Ram Kumar, both hailing from Madhya Pradesh. They face charges and are being remanded. Police statements highlighted ongoing investigations targeting buyers and sellers across Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Alluri Seetaramaraju district. The district police remain committed to interrupting such illegal trade, previously seizing substantial quantities in multiple operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)