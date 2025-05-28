Left Menu

Robust Nuclear Inspections Essential in Iran Deal, Says IAEA Chief

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi emphasized that any nuclear agreement between Iran and the U.S. must include stringent inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi noted that such inspections would demonstrate Iran's serious commitment to the deal's terms, ensuring compliance with agreed conditions.

Vienna | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:24 IST
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has stressed the necessity of "very robust" inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in any new nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington. Grossi made this statement on Wednesday, underscoring the importance of thorough oversight.

He emphasized that any potential agreement should incorporate solid and rigorous inspection protocols by the IAEA as a prerequisite. Grossi is confident that such measures would be mandatory, highlighting the gravity of the commitment expected from Iran.

These inspections, according to Grossi, are essential for verifying Iran's adherence to the terms of any future nuclear deal, ensuring transparency and trust between the involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

