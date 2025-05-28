Empowering the Elders: Rajasthan's Initiatives for Senior Citizens
Rajasthan is focusing on empowering senior citizens through various welfare programs. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot emphasized the importance of making the elderly self-reliant. A state-level workshop highlighted initiatives like Vriddh Kalyan Yojana and partnerships with multiple government departments to enhance senior citizens' well-being.
Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Avinash Gehlot, underscored the foundational role that senior citizens play in society during a recent address. He emphasized the need for a community where the elderly are respected and cherished.
The minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to empower older adults. The initiatives include welfare programs designed to foster self-reliance among this demographic, underscoring a commitment to their well-being.
At a state workshop focused on elderly welfare, Gehlot elaborated on programs like the Vriddh Kalyan Yojana and other schemes implemented by various governmental departments. The workshop also featured sessions led by psychologists, yoga instructors, and nutrition experts.
