Left Menu

Subdued Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Trade Relaxation

Wall Street opened cautiously ahead of Nvidia’s anticipated earnings and U.S. central bank minutes. Nvidia is predicted to report significant revenue growth, affecting the broader market due to its AI trade links. U.S. equities remain strong after tariff concerns eased, with significant gains across major indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:25 IST
Subdued Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Trade Relaxation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street was poised for a quieter open on Wednesday following a significant rally in the earlier session. This rally was fueled by diminishing tension in trade relations, notably between the U.S. and the EU. Investors await Nvidia's earnings report and details from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting.

Nvidia, a leader in AI technology, is expected to report a remarkable 66.2% increase in first-quarter revenue. With shares already rising 0.7% in premarket trades, the chipmaker is a pivotal player in market dynamics due to its impact on the AI sector and global trade interconnections.

The options market reflects anticipation of industry-wide volatility, as defensive contracts gain traction. Major Wall Street indexes surged previously after the Trump administration delayed tariff implementation, allowing negotiations with the EU. Despite some volatility, U.S. equities remain on track for substantial monthly gains as trade fears ease and economic data show positive trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025