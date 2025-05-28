Left Menu

India's Record-Breaking Foodgrain Harvest Predicted for 2024-25

India is set for a record foodgrain harvest of 353.95 million tonnes for 2024-25, with significant production increases in wheat, rice, maize, and oilseeds. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited government policies for the success and emphasized ongoing efforts to boost pulses and oilseeds output.

India is poised to achieve a record foodgrain harvest of 353.95 million tonnes for the 2024-25 crop year, according to revised government estimates released on Wednesday. This bumper outcome includes a substantial wheat yield projected at 117.50 million tonnes.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the record increases in key crops like paddy, wheat, maize, groundnut, and soybean, attributing the success to favorable government policies.

The minister cited enhanced sowing areas and yield in the kharif season, alongside growth in cash crops such as sugarcane and cotton, as pivotal factors. He underscored the necessity of further improvements in pulses and oilseeds production.

