Major Shake-Up at Voice of America

Voice of America is expected to issue termination notices to all its remaining employees, according to a Politico report. The information comes from four unnamed VOA staff members familiar with the developments. This move indicates significant changes within the organization.

Updated: 28-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic unfolding within the media landscape, Voice of America is preparing to issue termination notices to its remaining employees. The development was reported by Politico on Wednesday, citing four anonymous VOA employees in the know.

This potential organizational shake-up comes as a surprise to many, signaling possible restructuring or reorganization efforts within the broadcasting entity. The specifics of these forthcoming changes remain undisclosed at this time.

The issuance of termination notices may reflect broader trends or challenges faced by the organization in navigating the current media environment. Stakeholders and observers now await further announcements for clarity and direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

